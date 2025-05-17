2026 NFL Mock Draft: QBs fly off the board with league-altering picks

The 2026 NFL Draft is still quite a way away, but we've got another mock draft with quarterbacks dominating the top picks. The teams that have missed out on a QB in recent NFL Drafts may have a legitimate chance to correct that in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There could be another five or six first-round quarterbacks that come off the board. This could be similar to 2024, where six passers went in the first 12 picks. Fortunately, momentum is building for another strong class.

Well, we've still got a long way until we hit the 2026 NFL Draft, but we can still take a crack at it and try to predict the top landing spots.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are the center of attention

1. Cleveland Browns - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning could absolutely stay in school another year if a team like the Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick. The NIL money is truly getting out of hand, but we'll bank on him declaring, as he heads to the Browns with the first overall pick.

2. New Orleans Saints - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The New Orleans Saints could certainly be bad enough for the first overall pick, but they miss out on that and secure the no. 2 pick. With the team just drafting Tyler Shough, you may think it would be overkill for them to take a QB this high, but LaNorris Sellers might have the highest ceiling of any QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

3. New York Giants - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Another failed season probably sees Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll being shown the door. If that happens, the new regime in New York would have to figure out if they'd want to continue with Jaxson Dart. Let's just say that Dart, internally, did enough to inspire some confidence.

The Giants could then address the offensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft.

4. Indianapolis Colts - Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Chris Ballard has to be nervous, as he's got yet another bad QB room with yet another solid, ready-to-win roster. If the Indianapolis Colts don't make the playoffs this year, I would not be shocked if Ballard got canned. Whoever the GM is in 2026; they must realize the need to take a swing on a young, first-round caliber quarterback.

5. New York Jets - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

With four QBs in the first five picks of this mock draft, the New York Jets are the latest team to take a swing. Their GM, Darren Mougey, was in the Denver Broncos front office when they drafted Bo Nix in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

6. Tennessee Titans - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

After taking Cam Ward first overall in 2025 and not finishing with the first overall pick again, the Tennessee Titans will continue building around Ward and beef-up their pass rush with Dani Dennis-Sutton from Penn State.

7. Dallas Cowboys - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys end up picking inside the top-10 of this mock draft, as they grab Caleb Downs, the safety from Ohio State who is perhaps the best non-quarterback in college football this season.

8. Las Vegas Raiders - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Getting better along the defensive line is going to be a priority for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, so while they do need a franchise QB, they'll want on that and grab Peter Woods.

9. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

With two first-round picks, the Cleveland Browns can really remake their franchise. After taking Arch Manning first overall, they grab a tackle in Francis Mauigoa. The Browns have grabbed two blue-chip talent players in this NFL mock draft.

10. Miami Dolphins - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

The Miami Dolphins could truly make a major move here. If they are picking inside the top-10, it would be hard to envision this team sticking with Tua Tagovailoa. I am sure a QB-needy team would trade for him, so Miami could reset and grab Drew Allar, a QB who is much more suited for being a franchise passer in this league.