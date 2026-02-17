2026 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles thrust back atop the NFC with amazing haul

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be an every other year-type of team, as weird as that may sound. In the 2021, 2023, and 2025 seasons, Philly has gone one-and-done in the playoffs, but in 2022 and 2024, they've made the Super Bowl and won it once.

If that pattern keeps up, Philly will be back in the big game in the 2026 NFL Season, which would be something. The primary issue this team has had has been on the offensive side of the ball. Some of the coordinator hires have been questionable at best, but the limitations of Jalen Hurts are also at play here.

Well, winning cures all, and if the Eagles came away with this haul in our latest NFL Mock Draft, it would be hard to see how the team does not return atop the NFC.

Philadelphia Eagles put the NFC on notice once again with insane NFL Draft haul

23. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Eagles have this cornerback who played his college football at Toledo. His name is Quinyon Mitchell, and he's been pretty goof thus far. Well, in the first round, Howie Roseman dips back into the school to snag Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Reed Blankenship is a free agent this upcoming offseason and regressed a bit, so McNeil-Warren would be an obvious plug-and-play safety here. McNeil-Warren had 77 total tackles two interceptions, and five passes defended in 2025.

He's not going to offer a ton in coverage, as he's more of a player who is going to feast near the line of scrimmage and give the Eagles a boost with their run defense. This is the type of defensive back who can bring the 'boom' and really set the tone for the entire unit.

While he's not coming from a big-time school, he's absolutely an NFL player and a day one starter.