2026 NFL mock draft: Saints land top pick and make most obvious selection

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Las Vegas Raiders have a hollow roster - they have to begin to build within, so taking a first-round tackle would be a wise move. Vegas traded for Geno Smith this offseason and hired Pete Carroll, so with bold Smith and Carroll being short-term options, the Raiders have to ensure they build for the future and will have to draft a QB at some point.

7. Carolina Panthers - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

The Carolina Panthers saw a handful of teams ahead of them taking a QB, and they get in on the fun with Drew Allar at pick seven, as Bryce Young simply might not be the answer. He's simply a below-average passer and is one of the smaller starting QBs we've seen in quite some time. Furthermore, the regime that drafted Young isn't there anymore, so GM Dan Morgan simply doesn't have much attachment to the QB.

8. Indianapolis Colts - John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Yet another QB in our NFL mock draft, the Indianapolis Colts finally get serious about the position and grab John Mateer from Oklahoma. The Colts have tried (and failed) for years with veteran retreads, and with how solid the roster is overall, hitting on a QB can thrust this team into legitimate contention.

9. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Cleveland Browns have the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so keep that in mind. This team could truly build for the future in a major way - remember when the Houston Texans took CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Browns may hope for the same good fortune in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they grab a game-changing wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson.

10. Miami Dolphins - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Our mock draft finishes up with the Miami Dolphins grabbing Peter Woods from Clemson. Miami has to get more stout in the trenches, but this team could have a slew of other needs depending on how the 2025 NFL Season goes.

If Week 1 was any indication, the Dolphins are racing toward a rebuild, so a ton of change could be on the horizon for the franchise.