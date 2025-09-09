2026 NFL mock draft: Updated top-10 draft order following Week 1 action

Yes, the 2026 NFL Draft is months away, but we'll still take a quite peek at the current draft order at the top.

We might be getting a bit ahead of ourselves, but this is weekly viewing, especially as the regular season goes on. The 2026 NFL Draft could truly be an insanely deep QB class, rivaling what we got in 2024.

For teams that missed out on a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could be in luck in April of 2026. Let's check out the updated top-10 draft order following Week 1.

Updated top-10 draft order in the 2026 NFL Draft following Week 1 games

1st Pick - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints currently hold the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and would absolutely take the top-rated QB in April, whoever that may be. This team did use a second-round pick on Tyler Shough, but he could not beat out Spencer Rattler, so his chances of making it are likely small.

2nd Pick - New England Patriots

A disappointing loss in Week 1 has currently given the Patriots the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Pats do need more explosive players on offense and also simply need to let this rebuild continue.

3rd Pick - New York Jets

A valiant effort from the New York Jets was not enough in Week 1 - New York is a logical fit for another top QB prospect in the NFL Draft, as Justin Fields is not the long-term answer.

4th Pick - Miami Dolphins

If Week 1 was any indication, the Miami Dolphins are going to pick in the top-5, and if that is the case, wholesale changes would have likely been made already. This is a crucial year for the future of the Dolphins franchise.

5th Pick - Carolina Panthers

Folks, Bryce Young simply might not be it. He looked awful in Week 1, and it's nothing we didn't already know. The regime that drafted Young is no longer here, so you get the sense that Carolina could again be in the market for a rookie QB.

6th Pick - Baltimore Ravens

A second-half collapse in Week 1 currently has the Baltimore Ravens picking sixth in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that is going to change. This team will very likely finish with over 10 wins.

7th Pick - LA Rams (via ATL)

The LA Rams own the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so that could be extremely valuable when the Rams evaluate QB options post-Matthew Stafford.

8th Pick - Cleveland Browns

Projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, the Cleveland Browns currently hold the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also have the Jaguars' first-round pick as well.

9th Pick - New York Giants

It's only a matter of time before the New York Giants turn to Jaxson Dart, as Russell Wilson is a lost cause out there. With the toughest schedule in the NFL, the G-Men are guaranteed to be picking high in the 2026 NFL Draft.

10th Pick - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may have a huge problem on their hands without Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, and while they will win at least nine games this year, a huge regression might hit them.