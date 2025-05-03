2026 NFL Mock Draft: These teams are easily picking in the top-5

There are a handful of teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL Season that simply aren't going to win much and will pick high in the 2026 NFL Draft. The writing is already on the wall for some of these teams, and it's just unfortunate for the fanbases if you ask me.

A diehard NFL fan going through periods when their team isn't competitive is just brutal, and we've all probably experienced to an extent. Well, a few teams heading into this coming season just do not have much going for them and will probably be picking in the top-5 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: These teams will not be good in 2025...

Cleveland Browns

With no clear direction in 2025 and no viable franchise QB, the Cleveland Browns may have acknowledge this much when they traded down from pick two in the 2025 NFL Draft, as this netted them the first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2026.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints picked ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft but have a bad starting QB in Derek Carr, a bad roster, and a first-year head coach in Kellen Moore. Perhaps a three or four-win season is what the Saints need to finally get serious about a rebuild.

Indianapolis Colts

While I do really like the Indianapolis Colts roster, the QB room is abysmal, and there is just nothing to indicate that one of Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson can lead this team to more than a few wins. I truly believe the bottom can fall out from this team, which is just a shame, as Chris Ballard has done a nice job with this roster.

New York Giants

Signing Russell Wilson in free agency and drafting both Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants did put forth a viable long-term plan, but the infrastructure around Russell Wilson on offense is the worst situation he will have played in during his NFL career, so the Giants are not going to win many games, but maybe another top-5 pick could give the front office a great chance to bring on another blue-chip talent for when Dart likely takes over in 2026.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks got significantly worse this offseason but probably upgraded at QB just a bit, but the team itself just doesn't have the firepower to win a ton of games in 2025, and this could be one of those year-two regressions for a head coach embarking on his first gig in the NFL. It would not shock me to see Sam Darnold return to his pre-Minnesota form and even have Jalen Milroe playing during the 2025 NFL Season.