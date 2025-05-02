There are at least three teams in the NFL already set up for massive failure as we slowly approach the start of the 2025 NFL Season. Maybe it's too early for me to do this exercise, but if I am not mistaken, I did this exact thing last year, and my three teams were the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

We're going to try it again with three teams who are simply set up to fail big-time in the 2025 NFL Season.

Who are they?

3 teams already headed toward massive failure in the 2025 NFL Season

New Orleans Saints

With a first-year head coach, a bad roster, and no clarity on the QB situation, the 2025 NFL Season could be one to forget for the New Orleans Saints. It's not clear whether or not Derek Carr will start in 2025, and the team did use a second-round pick on Tyler Shough, so I guess, however you look at it, this team isn't in a position to win many games.

Cleveland Browns

Drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft to join Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the QB room, the Cleveland Browns are absolutely looking toward the future here, as they traded down from the second overall spot and were able to get the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick in 2026.

The Browns might have a hard-reset at the QB position next year, as this team is simply not in a position to win more than a few games.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts starting QB for 2025 is likely to be Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones...

Do I need to say more? GM Chris Ballard has totally boggled the quarterback room for years now, now, and it's really a shame, as the Colts do have a strong roster at most other positions. Unless Richardson is able to find some untapped potential and sky to the top of the NFL, the Colts are not going to be worth watching.