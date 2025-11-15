2026 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 11 action

NFL action is heating up here in Week 11, but we still have an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft. Originally, the NFL Draft this year was billed as a a strong QB class, but it hasn't really shaken out that way. Sure, there are some talented QBs in this class, but it's nothing like 2024, for example.

And right now, the 'bad' teams slated to pick high in the 2026 NFL Draft are not going anywhere and should remain with a very high pick, but this could be a draft where we don't see a QB going first overall, believe it or not.

Ahead of Week 11 action here in 2025, we've outlined a quick top-5 mock draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft approaching Week 11 action

1. Tennessee Titans - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans kick things off with Rueben Bain Jr, perhaps the best non-QB in the country. To keep it simple, the Titans have to stack as much talent as possible on both sides of the ball, or this thing is never going to get off the ground. It's been a total disaster here in 2025, and you have to wonder if GM Mike Borgonzi got himself into more work than he originally thought.

2. New Orleans Saints - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese has been an insane player this season for Ohio State, and this could be the earliest he comes off the board. The New Orleans Saints are also a team to keep an eye out for, as this team has taken two QBs over the past two NFL Drafts and could run with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler again in 2026. If so, the Saints could target one of the top prospects.

3. New York Jets - Ty Simspon, QB, Alabama

The New York Jets could grab Ty Simpson from Alabama, the most polished QB in the entire class. The Jets traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the NFL trade deadline, so it's clear that this team is rebuilding. Strapped with a ton of first and second-round picks over the next couple of drafts, GM Darren Mougey has a chance to do something special.

4. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Believe it or not, the New York Giants not only aren't going to take a QB with this pick, but they could also pass on the offensive line, which has been a sore spot for them in recent years. What we could see is GM Joe Schoen, if he is still the GM, grabbing another weapon for Jaxson Dart, their encouraging rookie QB.

This could be a perfect fit for the Giants and Carnell Tate. Nabers also might not be 100% when the 2026 season starts, so that could give Dart and Tate some time to build chemistry.

5. Cleveland Browns - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Cleveland Browns are surely going to draft another QB, but they have to get one in the first round and actually get serious about this position. Fernando Mendoza is sitting there for the taking a pick five, and it would be hard to pass up. With a playoff-caliber defense already, the Browns might actually have a path to success in 2026.