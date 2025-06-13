2026 NFL mock draft: Top-heavy QB class could be great news for teams

The 2026 NFL Draft could be quite good at the top with the QB position, and this could be great news for certain teams.

Yes, it's very early, but the 2026 NFL Draft might be a great chance for certain QB-needy teams to actually get a QB they're in need of. The 2025 NFL Draft does not appear to be all that good at the position, but the 2024 NFL Draft does appear to have some franchise passers.

It's the most important position in all of sports, so of course it's going to be the center of attention. Let's crack open a 2026 NFL mock draft where a ton of quarterbacks hear their names called quite early on.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks galore!

1. New Orleans Saints - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

There is no guarantee that Arch Manning even declares for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Saints and follow in Archie Manning's footsteps would be quite interesting. The Saints may easily cruise to the first overall pick, and this could allow head coach Kellen Moore to truly thrive with a legitimate QB prospect.

2. Indianapolis Colts - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers is another QB name to keep an eye out for in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Indianapolis Colts having the second overall pick with the chance to draft Sellers might be the big break that this franchise has needed ever since Andrew Luck retired.

3. Cleveland Browns - Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Cade Klubnik is the third overall pick in this 2026 NFL mock draft, heading to the QB-needy Cleveland Browns. It's just not likely that Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel end up amounting to much in the NFL.

4. New York Jets - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Four-straight QBs to begin this mock draft - and this might actually end up happening. With Justin Fields under center, the New York Jets aren't going to win many games. They should be in a great position to land a franchise QB prospect if that is the case, so they end up taking a chance on Fernando Mendoza from Indiana.

5. New York Giants - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

And with the fifth overall pick, the New York Giants, yet again, take a QB in the first round, grabbing Garrett Nussmeier from LSU. Both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are likely out of jobs if the G-Men are trending toward this high of a pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.