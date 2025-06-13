There are a ton of quality running backs in the NFL, and these three could easily lead the league in rushing in the 2025 NFL Season.

The run game has kind of seen a revival over the past couple of years, and this is primarily due to defenses figuring out how to stop the passing game. With the way the NFL is trending, the run game is surely going to continue being more of a priority for offenses, and with the amount of competent backs in the NFL, nearly every team can field a good unit.

But there's only going to be one player who leads the league in rushing in 2025. Who could that be?

3 running backs who could easily lead the NFL in rushing in the 2025 season

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson had 1,456 yards on the ground in 2024, which ranked third in the NFL behind Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkely. Robinson is now entering his third year in the NFL, and his third year could truly be the best yet, as the Falcons are surely going to rely on the run game more being that Michael Penix Jr is under center.

He's a developing QB who would absolutely benefit from having a lighter load from time to time. Because of this, we could see even more carries for Robinson.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

In just 14 games, Jonathon Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards. His 102 yards per game actually ranked third in the NFL, and Taylor is only set to enter his age 26 season. One of the best pure runners in the NFL, Taylor might have to, by necessity, carry more of a load if the Colts QB room is as bad as we think it will be.

He also led the league in carries, yards, and touchdowns back in 2021, so it's not like he can't do it, but he has not played a full season since 2021, so the injuries are beginning to catch up to him.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL leader in rushing in 2024 is an obvious candidate to do the same again in 2025. Barkley did manage to stay healthy for an entire season and has now, over the last four seasons, played in 13, 16, 14, and 16 games, so he is staying on the field at a much higher level.

Barkley averaged a stellar 5.8 yards per carry and 125.3 yards per game. He's still only set to play in his age-28 season, so you figure he'd got another couple of years of high-end rushing left, and with the Eagles still set to field a top-tier offensive line, this could be a legendary run for the former New York Giant.