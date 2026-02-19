2026 NFL Mock Draft: Top landing spots for Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq will very likely hear his name called at some point in the first 20 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. In another deep tight end class, Sadiq is in a tier of his own. Sure, he's not the tier of player that Brock Bowers is, but he profiles as a high-end starter at the position.

He's also a day one starter in the NFL and not only has a ton of receiving upside, but he's already an adequate blocker, and it's sometimes a bit rare to see a collegiate tight end who can do a bit of everything, but that's Sadiq.

His skillset is something that all 32 teams could use, but these three teams stick out as being the best fits for Sadiq.

These three teams make a lot of sense for Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs simply need better players on the offensive side of the ball. Not only is the wide receiver room straight-up bad, but the running back rook needs an overhaul, and even if Travis Kelce returns for another year, that room needs a boost, too.

Sadiq going at pick nine to the Chiefs might be a bit too high, but he'd fill an urgent need as someone who is simply a competent pass-catcher. Patrick Mahomes had to carry the load big-time in 2025, and it unfortunately ended in a torn ACL. The Chiefs have to begin investing more resources on the offensive side of the ball. Sadiq is a great start.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton is a free agent this offseason and could land a rather healthy contract in free agency. Otton is also an in-line tight end. He blocks well and does have some upside as a receiver, but he's not close to the athletic profile that Sadiq has. The Buccaneers hold the 15th overall pick, which could be a perfect landing spot.

With Mike Evans set to be a free agent, the Bucs will have a clear need for another offensive weapon. They used a first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka last year and could continue to stack the offense with young talent by selecting Sadiq.

Tampa's operation on offense took a nosedive in 2025, and at the end of the day, simply finding better players helps many of those issues disappear.

Denver Broncos

Sadiq and Bo Nix overlapped at Oregon in 2023, so there is surely at least a small connection present. Last year, the NFL Draft was filled with a ton of draftable tight ends, and somehow, the Broncos weren't able to come away with one of the top players.

Well, Denver now has the 30th overall pick and do need another pass-catcher in a big way. They signed Evan Engram last offseason, but Engram is not someone who offers blocking upside, and he's on the wrong side of 30.

Sadiq instantly becomes the best tight end in that room for the Broncos and could elevate the entire offense. Denver struggled with drops last year and struggled to find a legitimate solution at tight end. Sadiq would be a near-perfect prospect for Denver's situation.