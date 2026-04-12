2026 NFL Mock Draft: Ty Simpson headlines a heavy-offense Browns' haul

39. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez is going to be one heck of a player at the linebacker position. The Browns might not see Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah play football again, but with Schwesinger in the picture, the team might just be one more piece away at the position.

His vertical jump was nearly 40 inches, and he also had a broad jump of over 10 feet. Funnily enough, Lance Zierlein's NFL.com profile on Rodriguez features a comparison to Schwesinger himself.

70. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Not yet 22 years old. Ted Hurst could be the steal of this year's draft. Standing at 6-4 and 206 pounds, he'll be physically imposing against defensive backs. He also has 4.42 speed, which is outstanding of someone his size.

Immediately a downfield weapon, Hurst has the profile to develop into a starter, and with the Browns clearly not getting a ton from Jerry Jeudy, receiver is a need.

107. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sam Roush is someone who can be a true Y tight end, meaning he's going to be able to line up next to the offensive line as another blocker, but he's also got the receiving ability as well. The Browns add another young tight end to the mix.

146. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

Jake Slaughter could be more of a long-term center prospect the Browns can slowly bring on. They signed Jenkins in free agency, so he'd not immediately play.

149. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Now addressing the cornerback room and simply taking the best player left on the board, the Browns come away with Daylen Everette from Georgia and keep stacking talent.

206. Robert Henry Jr., RB UTSA

Cleveland now turns back to the offensive side of the ball. They took Judkins and Dylan Sampson last year at running back and will add a third young player with Robert Henry Jr. from UTSA.

248. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Drafting two quarterbacks would not be a bad idea given the Browns current situation at the position. While it's possible both Simpson and Sawyer Robertson don't become a franchise quarterback, Cleveland won't know unless the front office gives it a shot.