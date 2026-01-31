2026 NFL mock draft: Vikings' ideal top 3 picks after firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Minnesota Vikings dropped a bombshell on the rest of the NFL by firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just over a week before Super Bowl LX. Certainly, the fact that Sam Darnold is playing quarterback for the Seahawks in that game had something to do with that, but there were a lot of other reasons why the Vikings could justify this move.

Even though Rob Brezinski is going to be taking on the interim GM role through this year's draft, you can probably expect that head coach Kevin O'Connell is going to have as much or more influence on the draft as he ever has.

With the pressure clearly on, how will the top three rounds of the draft look for the Vikings? What are the ideal top three picks for this team in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Vikings' ideal top 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after bombshell decision to fire GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

1. 18th overall: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Something we've been talking about for about a year now is the fact that the Vikings' cornerback position is not build for the long haul. They got solid production this past year out of the group of guys they assembled, and Byron Murphy won't be going anywhere this offseason, but the Vikings need another stud to pair up with him.

Isaiah Rodgers was really solid in 2025, and is under contract for 2026, but he missed a lot of tackles as well and the team has to feel like they could upgrade.

Jermod McCoy might be the ideal corner for the Vikings to bring in, especially with Brian Flores re-upping his contract to return to Minneapolis as the defensive coordinator. McCoy is a press-man corner and that plays perfectly with the Brian Flores scheme. Considering no cornerback for the Vikings other than Byron Murphy had more than four passes defensed this past year, they need guys who can play press-man and make plays on the ball.

2. 49th overall: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

This offseason could present the Vikings with a difficult handful of decisions at the offensive skill positions, and that doesn't even include the quarterback position.

The Vikings are going to have to invest in a better backup/competition for JJ McCarthy, but they also will likely have to reload in the weapons department.

At wide receiver, we'll see if the team works to bring back Jalen Nailor, but the main player in focus here -- especially after firing the GM -- is going to be Jordan Addison. I would be shocked if Addison was still with the Vikings in 2026, opening the door for another big-play threat like Alabama's Germie Bernard.

3. 82nd overall: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

The Vikings will still have Jordan Mason under contract for the 2026 season, but it feels more likely than not that the team will move on from veteran Aaron Jones. Jones has a cap hit of $14.8 million with $10 million in savings if he's cut this offseason, so help at the running back position is going to be essential.

Emmett Johnson was one of the bright spots for Nebraska football this year, racking up over 1,800 yards from scrimmage with 15 total touchdowns. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and proved he was a consistent and dynamic weapon in the passing game.

He could be a major steal for the Vikings here on Day 2 and an immediate contributor to the offense.