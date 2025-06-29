A few teams across the NFL could be in line for big seasons and might be able to double their win total in the 2025 campaign.

This may seem quite hard considering the 17-game season, but it's possible. We have seen teams like the Denver Broncos progress from five wins in 2022 to 10 in 2024. Many NFL teams are gradually growing and progressing this way, but sometimes we have teams that totally explode onto the scene and shock everyone - the Washington Commanders did this last year.

Let's look at three teams that could double their win total in the 2025 season.

NFL Predictions: 3 teams who could double their win total in 2025 season

New England Patriots (4-13 in 2024)

With the amount of talent and elite coaching that the New England Patriots added this offseason, it would be hard for me to see how this team does not at least double their win total in 2025. The Pats have the offensive line talent, Josh McDaniels back as the offensive coordinator, and now have Mike Vrabel running the show.

This team has the exact formula to breakout in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13 in 2024)

Another team that could shock the NFL world in 2025 is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensive whiz Liam Coen is their head coach, and given the work he did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, the odds of Jacksonville becoming much more efficient on that side of the ball is quite high.

The AFC South is also on the weaker side, so a quick turnaround led by Coen being the one who can unlock Trevor Lawrence and this offense could propel them to at least eight wins, and that would truly be a massive success for this team.

Carolina Panthers (5-12 in 2024)

Bryce Young played quite well down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season. The Carolina Panthers could breakout in 2025 and become a contender to win the NFC South. The team does have more talent than you think, and Young was probably a bit better than you think those last several weeks in 2024.

Dave Canales has worked his magic with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in previous seasons, so Bryce Young does have a great shot himself to find his footing for good in the NFL. And perhaps to a fault, I have been higher on the Panthers, GM Dan Morgan has really been aggressive in building this roster, and it's quite solid on paper.

Don't sleep on the Carolina Panthers.