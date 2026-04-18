2026 NFL Mock Draft: Why Jeremiyah Love should be the Titans' first-round pick

The Tennessee Titans were in a very similar position in the 2025 NFL Draft that the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in here in the 2026 NFL Draft - an obvious quarterback selection with the first overall pick.

Unfortuantely for Cam Ward, though, his season was (mostly) filled with struggles. The Titans were among the worst teams in the NFL, fired their head coach during the season, and Ward even got hurt near the end, which isn't ideal.

However, if you look deeper into Ward's last stretch in 2025, he did begin to piece things together, made a ton of franchise quarterback throws, and did take care of the football rather well. With the Titans having been hyper-active in free agency and simply buying loads of talent, they actually do have a ton of flexibility in the NFL Draft. While it may seem less than ideal, selecting Jeremiyah Love at pick four has to be the Titans pick.

The Tennessee Titans have to select Jeremiyah Love with pick 4 in the NFL Draft

When you look at this roster, while not necessarily great, you can see the strides that this team made, especially on defense. Suddenly, the defensive line looks rather strong with John Franklin-Myers, Jeffery Simmons, Jordan Elliott, and Jermaine Johnson II.

The secondary should come together with Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, and Amani Hooker as the key cogs back there. And even on the offensive side of the ball, you've got some nice talent all over the place, having signed Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and bringing on Daniel Bellinger as well.

In the backfield, Tony Pollard could realistically return, and he's a fine player, but one of the key, tried-and-true ways that quarterbacks breakout in this league is because they're given a strong offensive line, and an elite run game.

The Titans own the fourth pick in the NFL Draft and may have a flat-out elite running back prospect available to them in Love. He's a home-run hitter in the mold of Jahmyr Gibbs and simply has elite play-making ability and a nose for the endzone.

Adding Love to the offense would take a ton of pressure off Ward in a huge 'stepping stone' year for the young quarterback. And sure, you could argue that the offensive line needs multiple new starters, but the Titans also own picks 35 and 66, which could be filled with competent offensive line prospects.

The thing here, though, is that the Titans aren't going to find a Love at pick 35 and 66, but they could find two future starters at the offensive line spot if they wanted to double-dip, for example. Given how elite of a prospect Love is and how much other draft capital Tennessee has, it would make a ton of sense if he was the pick.

There's nothing wrong with front offices making their quarterback's life as easy as possible - that's what each front office should be doing. Sure, Ward might end up getting to a point where he can carry the team on his back, but that could also be avoided if the front office surrounds him with legitimate weapons.