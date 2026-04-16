2026 NFL Offseason: 3 major QB trades we'd love to see (but won't happen)

The 2026 NFL Offseason actually hasn't been all that spectacular, and at this point, most are just sitting and waiting for the 2026 NFL Draft. At that point, the offseason will get more dramatic, as there aren't a lot of certain things outside of the Las Vegas Raiders taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

And that quarterback selection does play into this fresh idea we have. Over the years, we have seen some major quarterback trades happen, and while they're largely unlikely for the most part, they do happen from time to time.

In this fun exercise, we've outlined three major quarterback trades that we'd love to see, but absolutely won't happen. Let's have some fun here and picture 'what could be' if the NFL world were rocked with these three major moves.

Outlining three ridiculous QB trades that would shake up the league (but sadly won't happen)

Las Vegas Raiders receive: QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals receive: Picks 1, 36, 67, and a 2027 1st-Round pick

Given how much the Raiders have added on defense this offseason, potentially adding Joe Burrow in a trade would thrust that team into playoff contention. The Raiders would absolutely have to hand the top pick over to the Cincinnati Bengals, but other high picks would need to be included as well.

Funnily enough, Mendoza's ceiling in the NFL might just be something similar to Burrow - a pure, elite pocket passer with average ability outside of the pocket. This trade would also give all four AFC West teams a franchise quarterback, as Burrow would join Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes in what would arguably be the greatest division of all-time for 2026 and perhaps even beyond.

I do have to wonder, though, just how much more non-playoff seasons Burrow would deal with before taking his future into his own hands and requesting a trade?