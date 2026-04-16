2026 NFL Offseason: Best remaining free agents as the NFL Draft nears

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, that also means we'll likely get another short wave of free agency moves when the draft is over. Typically, teams look into the free agency market once the draft is over, as it's common for a team to not address a need they had in mind.

With how uncertain the draft board can be, there are endless scenarios, so it's really a giant guessing game in many respects. And to be honest, there are a ton of capable free agents left on the market. Another time this offseason where we'll see an extra wave in free agency is when the offseason programming starts up, and injuries begin.

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is nearly here, let's open the can of free agency again and look at some of the best remaining free agents left on the market.

Best remaining free agents as the 2026 NFL Draft nears

Taylor Decker, LT

The long-time Detroit Lions left tackle is a free agent, and it would honestly feel shocking if he did not reunite with Ben Johnson and join the Chicago Bears. Not only do the Bears have a need at left tackle, but Decker surely has another couple of solid years left in the tank.

Chicago could address the position in the NFL Draft, but signing Decker for at least a season makes sense. He's a steady tackle but has struggled to stay healthy at times. He'll be 33 years old this summer, so age is a slight concern.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

In 15 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, Joey Bosa put up a solid five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. Still a capable starter as a 3-4 outside linebacker, Bosa has also struggled to stay on the field, but the upside is clearly present. It does feel like teaming up with his brother Nick Bosa on the San Francisco 49ers would make sense.

But any team that needs a pass rush boost should have the older Bosa in mind.

Deebo Samuel, WR

Still a capable receiver, Deebo Samuel was with the Washington Commanders in 2025 and did have a solid season. He hauled in 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns. His receptions total was actually the second-highest in his career, and his five touchdowns was the third-highest.

Any team that needs a solid WR2 or WR3-type of player should sign Samuel. A team like the Kansas City Chiefs might make sense here, as their weaponry has been inconsistent for years now. Samuel also has a whopping 12 games of postseason experience, so any team in a playoff position could do a lot worse than bringing Samuel in.

His upside as a rusher is likely not there anymore, but he's still clearly an effective wide receiver.

Calais Campbell, DE

Calais Campbell has not missed a start in three seasons and turns 40 years old in September. Campbell has also been effective even as he ages close to 40. In 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, he put up 6.5 sacks, 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits.

It's hard to put into words this type of player. He's likely a future Hall of Famer, but he might not have much interest in signing with a team that isn't a Super Bowl contender. Funnily enough, he's from Denver, and the Broncos could use a defensive line boost with the departure of John Franklin-Myers to the Tennessee Titans.

Bobby Okereke, LB

A good-not-great player, Bobby Okereke is still on the open market, but he's a starting-caliber linebacker who just suited up for all 17 games in 2025, posting two interceptions, six passes defended, and 143 total tackles.

PFF wasn't kind to Okereke in 2025, grading him at 56.7, which was good for 53rd out of 88 qualified players. Overall, Okereke could be poached for a team that needs a floor-raising boost in the room. He's a quality player with a good bit of experience, and he should find a home rather quickly following the NFL Draft.