2026 NFL Offseason: Latest Eagles trade could confirm what we're all thinking

The Philadelphia Eagles are, once again, were one of the more interesting teams in the NFL this offseason. It was another season where the team needed a new offensive coordinator. Former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion is the next man up in this tough role.

While some might not want to admit it, the Eagles have a quarterback whose skillset is incredibly limited as a passer. Sure, Jalen Hurts has a lot of rushing touchdowns and can move around well, but he's not a high-end passer and really isn't even a quarterback that a team can rely on to be a consistent thrower.

And as most of us have seen, stud wide receiver AJ Brown has not been afraid to voice his opinion, whether good or bad. About four years ago, Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles. Back then, his head coach was Mike Vrabel, and this latest Eagles move at the position could really confirm what most of us are thinking.

Philadelphia Eagles may be laying the groundwork for a future AJ Brown trade after June 1st

The Eagles added former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks late on Friday for a pair of late-round NFL Draft picks in 2026 and 2027. Wicks is also landing a one-year extension with the team, too:

ESPN sources: the Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.



Wicks will sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with the Eagles, per his agent @DavidMulugheta. pic.twitter.com/Q9QGfaBilt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2026

Wicks just wrapped up his third year in the NFL, and in 46 career games, has amassed 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's averaged 491 yards across a 17-game season and is not yet 25 years old, so he's still young and could ascend further in 2026.

The Eagles are clearly boosting this receiver room as much as they can, as they also had previously added Hollywood Brown earlier this offseason. Many have said that Philly is eventually going to reunite Brown with his former head coach in Vrabel, but for financial reasons, this is something that is likely to happen after June 1st.

Why else would Philly be adding receivers like this? General Manager Howie Roseman may already have a deal in place and is getting ahead of the game by adding modest talent to the room to ensure it's not depleted when Brown perhaps heads to the New England Patriots.

Obviously, the Eagles aren't going to be able to go out and find another Brown-caliber player on the market, so this is the best they can do right now, but it's smart. Adding guys like Wicks and Brown to the mix give Philly floor-raisers at the position, and it's not like DeVonta Smith isn't a good player.

Given that Hurts himself isn't a strong passer, either, Mannion may want to design an offense that caters to Hurts' strengths. A strong run game and easy completions is generally what Hurts needs to succeed, but having both Smith and Brown in the picture is not necessary for that type of offense.

With this latest wide receiver move by the Eagles, it's only further proof that groundwork is being laid for a future Brown departure sometime in the summer.