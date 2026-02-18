2026 NFL Offseason: QBs already under a mountain of pressure for next season

In today's NFL, the league revolves around the quarterback position, so when a team wins, the quarterback is usually praised and seen as the one leading the charge, but it's typically the opposite when teams stack losses.

For the most part, there aren't ever enough competent quarterbacks to meet the league-wide demand, and we have seen some major quarterback movement in recent years. Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots following the 2019 season really seemed to kickstart a years-long trend of major activity.

We've not yet hit the beginning of the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, but these quarterbacks are clearly under a mountain of pressure for the upcoming season.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Earlier in the month, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had reported that the Philadelphia Eagles could snag a quarterback on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft to perhaps put a little bit of pressure on Jalen Hurts.

And, honestly, that would be a good move for the franchise. Hurts is incredibly limited as a passer and is one of the many issues with the Eagles offense. Even with being on borderline superteams, Hurts' deficiencies as a passer are still evident.

Hurts is going to start for the Eagles in 2026, and there isn't a doubt about that, but the team does need him to elevate his game, as Philly has either gone one-and-done in the playoffs or made it to the Super Bowl in each year of the Hurts era.

But underneath that playoff success is a quarterback that just just does not excel enough at what a franchise quarterback needs to do well to succeed consistently in the NFL. There is notable pressure on Hurts heading into the 2026 season, and if he can't put together a strong season, and the offense again sputters, a conversation will finally have to be had.