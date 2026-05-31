2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

Given how many players are on an active NFL roster, building a strong one might be the hardest job in professional sports, and finding a franchise quarterback is also quite difficult. This truly separates the contenders from the pretenders, and it's not always that hard to see the difference.

Now that OTAs are beginning across the league, we can begin taking deeper looks at all 32 teams. The amount of parity we saw in 2025 could absolutely spill over into 2026, so anything is on the table, but it's not necessarily hard to project which teams will be among the better groups this coming season.

This brings us to some full roster rankings. For these rankings, we're simply looking at a team's entire group. We're not going to be looking at coaches or front office personnel, just saw roster talent, ranking all 32 teams for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

32. Arizona Cardinals

There just is not much to like with the Arizona Cardinals for 2026. Not only is the overall roster talent subpar, but the team could realistically sport the worst quarterback room in the sport. There are some nice pieces here and there, but an overall lack of blue-chip talent and no franchise quarterback has the Cardinals ranked last.

31. Miami Dolphins

Another team that doesn't have a ton of blue-chip talent and a subpar quarterback situation, the Miami Dolphins at least have some fun pieces like De'Von Achane and Malik Willis, who has played well as a backup, but we did see this team part with a ton of former veterans, so the roster took a major step back this offseason.

30. Cleveland Browns

I truly wanted to rank the Cleveland Browns roster higher than this, but I just can't. General Manager Andrew Berry has done a great job at drafting recently, and the offensive line got a huge makeover, but the quarterback talent is horrendous, and the offense as a whole just has so much new to it, that's it's hard to truly see how good this roster is.

29. New Orleans Saints

I am higher on the New Orleans Saints than most for 2026, but that secondary scares me on paper, and there isn't a guarantee that Tyler Shough takes a step forward. You can tell that the Saints are building toward something notable, but it's going to take a lot to go right for this group.