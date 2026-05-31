2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

4. Houston Texans

You really just have to respect what the Houston Texans have built. Not only does this team have the most talented defense in the NFL, but we did see GM Nick Caserio go out this past offseason and fix the offensive line with two steady veterans in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and also add a starting-caliber running back in David Montgomery.

Sure, CJ Stroud hasn't been great the past two seasons, but they've made the playoffs now three years in a row and simply do not have a clear weakness on paper. Even if Stroud is a top-12 player at the position, Houston could win it all.

3. Detroit Lions

I have been high on the Detroit Lions' roster for years now. On offense, it's a laser show with Jared Goff leading the way, an always-strong offensive line, and insanely talented weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

You'd struggle to find a more potent group on that side of the ball. On defense, while they've had some issues, GM Brad Holmes has had a ton of NFL Draft hits here, and all this unit needs to be in 2026 is average, and we'll see the Lions win double-digit games.

Injuries have really been the team's undoing on defense the last two seasons, but they've still managed to win 24 combined regular season games.

3. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos roster is elite. It's the best collection of trenches talent in the league, and with Jaylen Waddle now on offense, that side of the ball is shored up. The depth is top-tier, and the team also sports a young, up-and-coming quarterback in Bo Nix who clearly would have led this team to a Super Bowl berth had he not broken his ankle.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams take our No. 1 spot in our league roster rankings. The reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford is under center, and, like the Broncos, the Rams have elite trenches talent on both sides of the ball.

The team's biggest weakness was at cornerback, and all they did to fix that was add two slam-dunk starters in Trent McDuffie via trade and Jaylen Watson in free agency. Los Angeles' roster is ready to roll and win it all in 2026.