NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

While we expected the AFC to be deep during the 2025 season, nobody could have seen the total youth movement and breakthrough of a number of new contenders jumping into the mix.

Now, as the dust settles on the 2026 NFL offseason, the AFC looks absolutely stacked.

Especially on the offensive side of the football, this is truly the deepest we've seen from the conference in quite some time. With the combination of teams that have proven they can be elite offensively and all of the breakout teams from last year, we're going to break down every offense in the AFC in these brand-new NFL Power Rankings. How much have teams improved this offseason based on their 2025 numbers, coaching additions, free agent pickups, trades, and draft picks?

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC offense ranked worst to best

16. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have completely blown up their offense this offseason, and even though it will be unrecognizable in terms of the number of new players, a new era always brings at least a degree of optimism. And the Dolphins should be at least somewhat optimistic. When we've gotten short glimpses at watching Malik Willis with the Packers the past couple of seasons, he's really done a solid job.

Can that carry over in Miami with very little proven talent around him? That's going to be the tough part. This is expected to be a year of growing pains for the Dolphins, and they could be painful.

The team paid a huge contract to running back De'Von Achane, and they're going to get their money's worth out of him. That running game is going to be key to whatever success this unit has in 2026.

15. Cleveland Browns

The arrival of Todd Monken meant one thing above all else: The Browns were going to upgrade significantly in the trenches.

And that's exactly what they've done this offseason. The Browns traded for Tytus Howard, they signed both Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, and they used a 1st-round pick on Spencer Fano. Although you can't expect that unit to be a finished product overnight, you can't help but love the process there.

The Browns will be a run-first team in 2026, and if Quinshon Judkins is healthy, that's good news. This team needed weapons in the passing game, and they got them. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first two rounds of the Draft felt like a really nice haul, and now the Browns just have to figure out that quarterback position. And that's the biggest reason they're down this far on the list.