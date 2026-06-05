2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that haven't won a Super Bowl

Nearly 38 percent of NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl. With 12 teams not having done it before, the NFL continues to largely be dominated by many of the more historically traditional franchises, but that doesn't always have to be the case.

The start of the 2026 NFL Season is still about three months away, but much of how the rosters look across the league is how they will look when September rolls around. We did see some two major trades earlier this week with AJ Brown and Myles Garrett getting dealt, but those could be the last significant changes.

With OTAs underway and the summer months getting ready to roll, let's power-rank the 12 franchises that have never won the Super Bowl based on where they stand for the 2026 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 12 teams that have not won a Super Bowl for 2026

12. Arizona Cardinals

Across all major sports, you'd be hard-pressed to find a team in a tougher spot than the Arizona Cardinals. Not only is this roster among the five worst in the NFL, but the team doesn't have a franchise quarterback at the moment, and they also happen to share a division with three teams that won double-digit games in 2025, including the two teams in the NFC Championship Game.

The Cardinals might be, at best, three years away from competing for a playoff spot, and that would assume a potential franchise quarterback enters the mix in the 2027 NFL Draft for the team to snag. There just isn't much of a path for this team to accomplish much of anything this year.

11. Cleveland Browns

If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns appear to have some young weapons who could bring long-term stability at certain positions. The Browns, like the Cardinals, do not have a franchise quarterback at the moment, but trading Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams does give the team another first-round draft pick to work with next year.

The Browns should still field a competent defense, and some of the young talent on offense like Harold Fannin, Quinshon Judkins, and a pair of rookie receivers in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion could help this team be frisky for 2026.