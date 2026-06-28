2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups after minicamp

Last year's Super Bowl was not a game that many predicted, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks had both missed the playoffs in the prior season, so both clubs kind of game out of nowhere. If nothing else, Seattle had actually won 10 games in 2024 and were the only double-digit win team that did not get into the postseason.

If the same thing happens in 2026, there will be two non-playoff teams from 2025 that represent each conference in the Super Bowl, but with the NFL, anything can happen, and it makes for an always-competitive product.

Now that we're about one month away from training camp, and OTAs and minicamp are in the books, let's roll out a fresh power rankings of the most likely Super Bowl matchups for the 2026 season.

Ranking the most likely Super Bowl matchups following minicamp

6. Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

This could be a fun matchup. It's not a stretch to see the Los Angeles Rams making the Super Bowl this year, as they obviously made a ton of all-in moves this offseason, notably trading for Myles Garrett to beef up an already elite defensive line.

But that came after shoring up the cornerback room with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, two No. 1 cornerbacks. The Baltimore Ravens parted with former head coach John Harbaugh this offseason. Harbaugh had actually not won multiple games in a postseason since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012, so a head coaching change could be all this team needed, especially with how loaded the roster is.

5. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals did make it to the Super Bowl and came out of nowhere in the 2021 NFL Season, and I am getting 2021 vibes from this 2026 NFL Offseason that the Bengals have underwent. The defense got a total, much-needed makeover, including the key additions of Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook, an underrated safety.

Health will be a big thing for Joe Burrow, but with an improved defense, Burrow and the offense may not have to strain themselves as much as prior seasons. As for the Detroit Lions, this roster is elite, and we have seen this team in the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, notably earning the No. 1 playoff seed in 2024, the last time this team got into the postseason.

Quarterback Jared Goff has started a Super Bowl before, so the Lions making a Super Bowl push would not be an unlikely scenario. This potential matchup is No. 5 in our power rankings.