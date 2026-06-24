NFL Predictions: NFC South players who could come out of nowhere in 2026

As much as the NFL world dissects each roster throughout the course of the offseason, there are always players who come out of nowhere to help completely change the outlook of a team.

There are expected, anticipated breakout players based on samples we've seen in the past, or even obvious progression. Then there are players who have done next to nothing and find a way onto the field as significant contributors or even starters the next year.

As we look into our proverbial crystal ball for the upcoming season, we're going to try to predict which players in the NFC South could fit this category. Which players could come out of nowhere and be major pieces for each of the four teams in this division?

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks leads NFC South 'out of nowhere' players for 2026

Carolina Panthers: Jonathon Brooks, running back

The last time anyone saw Jonathon Brooks play any meaningful football for an extended period of time was back in the 2023 season at Texas. He was dominant for the Longhorns that year, running for 1,139 yards in just 11 games and racking up another 286 yards as a receiving threat.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL and not only missed the rest of the season, but wound up seeing his NFL Draft stock plummet in 2024. He appeared in three games during the 2024 season, playing just 23 snaps, but then tore his ACL again in 2025.

Much like Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, Jonathon Brooks is growing a bit of a legend among Carolina Panthers lore. But despite the injuries, that legend continues to grow, and Brooks has built up the hype again in the 2026 offseason.

Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, wide receiver

If you're looking for a rookie playmaker to emerge from this year's incoming crop of prospects that almost nobody else will see coming, look no further than Falcons third-round pick Zachariah Branch.

The Falcons didn't have a 1st-round pick in this year's draft, so Branch -- their second selection overall -- carries a bit more weight than the typical 79th overall pick might. This is a player the Falcons clearly prioritized at a position of need, and he's been making some waves during the team's offseason program with his speed and natural playmaking ability.

This isn't a player whose name is going to frequently pop up at water cooler discussions, but he's a player who might quickly earn a prominent role at a rather weak position group in Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints: Martin Emerson Jr., cornerback

The Saints signing former Cleveland Browns starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. this offseason has the feel of a move that will have people saying, "Wait a minute...when did the Saints sign that guy?"

Over the course of his first two years in the NFL, Emerson genuinely appeared to be on a future Pro Bowl trajectory. His 2023 season was outstanding, picking off four passes and allowing a QB rating of 46.3 into his coverage. It was almost more beneficial for quarterbacks to throw the ball in the dirt than to throw at Emerson that year.

He didn't follow that up with quite as strong of a year in 2024, and then suffered a season-ending injury before the 2025 season even started. He's got the look of a very high-upside free agent dart throw who could come out of nowhere to start for the Saints this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalen McMillan, wide receiver

After catching 8 touchdowns during his rookie season, Jalen McMillan might not sneak up on everyone quite as much as others on this list, but the Bucs have a lot of other players being talked about in their offensive weaponry arsenal.

Of course, the expectation is that Emeka Egbuka takes a major step forward in 2026, and Chris Godwin's veteran presence will be needed. Tez Johnson showed some nice glimpses as a rookie (another player who came out of nowhere). But McMillan can recapture a prominent role in a high-volume passing attack.

We might even see him pushing for WR2-level targets by the end of the season if he is able to stay healthy.