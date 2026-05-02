2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best QB/HC combinations

7. Kyle Shanahan/Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Another rock-solid duo, and no. 7 in our power rankings, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy appeared in a Super Bowl together back in 2023, and it really does seem like the San Francisco 49ers find a way to elevate their game when the playoffs begin.

Shanahan himself is 0-2 in Super Bowls, but he and the 49ers simply win more than most teams. While Purdy isn't an elite quarterback and has some notable physical limitations, this duo is bound to reach another Super Bowl.

6. Dan Campbell/Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Helping restore the Detroit Lions franchise, Dan Campbell and Jared Goff are just outside the top-5 in our power rankings. Campbell and Goff weren't able to overcome a late-season collapse, but the Lions have finished with a winning record four straight years now, so the stability is obvious.

Given how loaded the roster is, the Lions are bound to get back into the playoffs, but Campbell's rugged coaching style and Goff's prolific passing stirs this drink.

5. Mike Vrabel/Drake Maye, New England Patriots

In their first year working together, Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye reached the Super Bowl. Many did see the result coming, but even getting there is what many duos cannot say. The schedule does get tougher in 2026, but Vrabel has been a steady head coach for years, and Maye has all the tools and traits to be an elite quarterback.

3. Mike Macdonald/Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

A Super Bowl-winning duo in year one together, Mike Macdonald is clearly one of the best head coaches in the league, and while Sam Darnold isn't elite by any means, he's been a winning quarterback the past two seasons and was plenty good enough for Seattle to win it all.

Repeating as champions is the next goal, but if this is what they did in year one, there's no reason to believe that the Seahawks can't do this again in 2026.

2. Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Both all-time at their respective positions, the duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes missed the playoffs for the first time together in 2025, but much of the issue was simply a lack of enough talented players. The Chiefs roster still needs some notable help, but the Chiefs have earned so much benefit of the doubt that it's reasonable to think that this team is going to figure it out in 2026 and return to the postseason.

1. Sean McVay/Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The NFL MVP in 2025, Matthew Stafford may still have another high-end year or two in him, and Sean McVay is truly on pace to be a Hall of Fame head coach. If not for a poor defense, the Los Angeles Rams likely get past the Seahawks in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. Given that the secondary is shored up, McVay, Stafford, and the Rams could end up being the runaway favorite for the Super Bowl title in 2026, and this duo already has one under their belt back in 2021.