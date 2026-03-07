2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings approaching free agency

The NFC, like the AFC, was a pretty unexpected and wild conference in 2025. The Detroit Lions, after winning 15 games in 2024, somehow missed the playoffs. We saw teams like the Chicago Bears and even New Orleans Saints finish a lot better than expected.

There could be even more wild finishes in 2026, and with free agency right around the corner, this is the time of the year where teams in both conferences can truly separate themselves from other clubs, but it doesn't always work out like teams hope when they seek to sign players.

As of now, though, we do have a solid grasp on the hierarchy of the NFC. Let's get into some power rankings with free agency on the horizon.

Updated NFC Power Rankings with free agency on the horizon

16. Arizona Cardinals

With Kyler Murray now out of the picture, the Arizona Cardinals did actually get worse, and you struggle to find much of a path for this team to see success. The quarterback position is the obvious issue here.

15. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders struggled through injuries in 2025, and Jayden Daniels, their starting quarterback, was in and out of the lineup. Even with that said, the roster was and is nothing special, so I don't think this team is nearly as good as we think right now.

14. Atlanta Falcons

If nothing else, the Atlanta Falcons have a strong roster, and if Michael Penix Jr can return to the lineup and find moderate success in 2026, the Falcons should rise up these rankings.

13. Minnesota Vikings

There just isn't much to like with the Minnesota Vikings right now, and they have already undergone some rather major roster changes. would expect Murray to land with the Vikings and start for them in 2026, but is the supporting cast good enough?