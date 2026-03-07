2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings approaching free agency

4. Detroit Lions

I am a bit higher on the Detroit Lions than most people. Sure, this team traded away David Montgomery and did release Taylor Decker, but this front office is truly such a well-oiled machine that I have no doubt General Manager Brad Holmes will shore up these roster holes.

The offensive is a light show, and the defense does sport a ton of talent. The main issue has been injuries on the defensive side of the ball, so a lot of this does ride on health. Expect the Lions to bounce back in 2026.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were a fun team in 2025, but this team did have some roster holes - the run defense was questionable at times, and the pass rush just was not good enough. In the same way the Bears overhauled much of the offensive line last offseason, the defensive line could get some of the same treatment.

But even if that trade happens, Chicago does have a ton of notable free agents, and the offense is a bit of an issue - Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman shockingly retired, and Caleb Williams' completion percentage took a hit in 2025. All in all, though, you can't really argue with wins.

And winning is what the Bears did in 2025. It's obvious that head coach Ben Johnson knows what he's doing, and with new head coaches, you can typically tell early on whether they have it or not. Johnson has it, so expect another strong season in 2026.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were within just one game of the Super Bowl in 2025 and just could not get over the hump in Seattle. The Rams have already swung a major trade, landing cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs, and with how aggressive Les Snead can be, the Rams aren't done yet.

Right now, given how hard it is to repeat, the Rams might go into the 2026 season as the favorites to capture the NFC title and return to the Super Bowl.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl and are the best team in the NFL for now. They will have some work to do though, as players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon will need extensions, and it's not a guarantee that Kenneth Walker III returns to the team, as he is a free agent.

Overall, it's hard to argue with the work that GM John Schneider has done, as he built a Super Bowl winner, and there really isn't much reason to believe that they can't at least make a deep playoff run in 2026. Seattle tops our NFC power rankings.