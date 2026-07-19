2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

The NFL is a crazy league, as the most bold scenarios have happened time and time again, and the 2026 NFL Season should be no different. With training camps slowly but surely beginning across the league, the start of the regular season is in view.

And with that comes a ton of different scenarios that have the potential to take place, so we thought now would be the perfect time to get under way with some majorly bold predictions. Obviously, these predictions are meant to be bold, so we're surely not going to bat .1000 here, but we'll try our hardest to get as many right as possible.

Ahead of camps and the start of the regular season, let's make one bold prediction for each team.

One bold prediction for each team with training camps beginning

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers - Steelers finally finish with a losing season

This would be a shock for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they have kept this non-losing season streak alive for years now, but a season under .500 would be exactly what this franchise needs, as it's been long overdue for a full, complete rebuild.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry both run for 1,000 yards

Lamar Jackson ran for 915 yards as recently as the 2024 NFL Season and does have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons to his name since the 2018 season, his first in the league. He would need 58.8 rushing yards per game to hit 1,000, and his career average is 56.2. Both Jackson and future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry hit the 1,000-yard mark in a prolific bounce back season for the franchise.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow wins the MVP award as Bengals rebound on defense

The Cincinnati Bengals fielding a competent defense could be the one thing holding Joe Burrow back from winning the MVP, as the defense, we think, gets a lot better, which would help Cincy win more games and allow Burrow to flourish in 2026.

Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders both start at least 7 games

Both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are far from a viable long-term solution for the Cleveland Browns, and both might end up playing so poorly that the other one ends up being the starter for a stretch. Both Watson and Sanders start at least 7 games in the 2026 season in another forgettable Browns' campaign.