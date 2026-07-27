2026 NFL Predictions: 10 bold predictions for the season as camps ramp up

The start of the 2026 NFL Season is about six weeks away. While we count down the final weeks of the offseason, training camps will continue, and we'll also see teams getting underway with their preseason games.

The home-stretch of the offseason is here, which is awesome. The 2026 season could also bring some major surprises, as the 2025 season absolutely did. As we unofficially celebrate the offseason winding down, we've cooked up some bold predictions for this year.

Let's get into 10 bold predictions for the 2026 season with training camps ramping up.

10 bold predictions for the 2026 NFL Season as training camps ramp up

10. The New England Patriots miss the playoffs

The New England Patriots won a whopping 14 games during the 2025 season, but with how much tougher the schedule gets, there is a chance that the loaded AFC has a couple of teams we did not expect on the outside looking in. Yes, the Patriots made a run all the way to the Super Bowl, but that does not mean 2026 would guarantee any form of success.

9. Tyler Shough finishes the 2026 as the best second-year quarterback

Tyler Shough played quite well for the New Orleans Saints down the stretch during his 2025 rookie season. With the Saints having added two new weapons this offseason and already having a solid foundation, Shough is going to make a sizeable year two leap and finish the 2026 season as the best quarterback from the second-year quarterback class.

8. Tua Tagovailoa throws for a career-high touchdowns

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 29 touchdown passes before - that was his career-high mark. Obviously, he's never hit 30, but he will with the Atlanta Falcons. With elite weapons in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts in the picture, along with a solid offensive line, Tagovailoa is going to have one of the more efficient seasons of his career and see his touchdown count hit a career-high mark.

7. The Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East

With the Dallas Cowboys having overhauled the defensive side of the ball this offseason, they are primed to win the NFC East, as they are the best, most complete team at the moment an also have the best quarterback in Dak Prescott.

We also can't pretend like the Cowboys have not won a ton of games before in the recent past. The 2026 season will be a good one for this franchise.