2026 NFL Predictions: 3 teams set to shock the world big-time this season

There are some teams that have already set themselves up nicely for the 2026 NFL Season, and we haven't even yet hit the NFL Draft. With the bulk of free agency over, though, most teams are now not really able to make major, significant changes to the roster.

What you see now is roughly what you'll see take the field when Week 1 kicks off, but there are some teams that did get a lot better. Each year in the NFL, there are, at least, a small handful of teams that win more games than we think and end up breaking out a bit.

With the main chunk of free agency now over, let's cover three obvious breakout teams for 2026.

3 obvious breakout teams for 2026 following NFL Free Agency

New Orleans Saints

Two big moves that the New Orleans Saints made this offseason were signing Travis Etienne and David Edwards. Not only do the Saints now have some clarity at the running back position, but they also add to the offensive line and all of a sudden, really do have a complete offense. New Orleans went 4-1 down the stretch in 2025, and it became clear during this time that then-rookie Tyler Shough had a grip on this thing.

Sure, Shough might not be a top-10 at any point in his career, but he does have the capability to be a mid-tier franchise quarterback, and not only that, but the defense was sneakily improved from 2024 into 2025. The Saints are as underrated a breakout team as any as we slowly make our way further into the offseason.

The NFC South title this coming season is 100 percent on the table for New Orleans.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans spent big-time money in free agency, and with the amount of cap space they had, many saw that coming. It's not a bad idea, either, as this team does have a young quarterback worth building around in Cam Ward, and the roster simply needed an infusion of talent. The big thing I am watching out for here is Brian Daboll paired up with Ward as the Titans new offensive coordinator.

Daboll has worked wonders with young quarterbacks before, and with the Titans also overhauling the defensive line, things are shaping up for this to be a more well-rounded, complete team. I am not sure Tennessee has what it takes to make the playoffs in 2026, but flirting with a winning record is on the table, and that would then set up a massive 2027 offseason.

Dallas Cowboys

Even with the changes they have made before the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are going to breakout in 2026. Pivoting to Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator is going to bring a Vic Fangio influence to a unit that desperately needs it. Furthermore, the Cowboys have already brought in players like Rashan Gary, PJ Locke III, and Jalen Thompson. Gradually, this defense is coming into shape, and the team did already take care of Javonte Williams and George Pickens.

With Dallas likely sporting an elite offense, all this defense really needs to do is to be league average, and they'll hit double-digit wins and make the playoffs.