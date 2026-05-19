2026 NFL Predictions: 3 under-the-radar teams that can make the Super Bowl

Besides some of the more obvious teams that we'd predict to make the Super Bowl for the 2026 NFL Season, are there arguments for some under-the-radar teams to enjoy the same fate? Absolutely. Not many people had predicted the Seattle Seahawks to win it all in 2025, for example.

In 2024, this team was a 10-7 club that just barely missed the playoffs. The 2024 New England Patriots were laughably bad the year prior as well. Heck, even dating back to the 2021 NFL Season, we saw an under-the-radar team in the Cincinnati Bengals make a Super Bowl push.

This has to be on the table until it isn't, and if last year is any indication, we could have two teams that not many expect to make the Super Bowl in 2026. We've outlined three here that could have what it takes, so let's dive into it.

These three under-the-radar teams might have what it takes to make the Super Bowl in 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jacksonville Jaguars did win 13 games in 2025, much of the offseason chatter with the AFC South has been surrounding the Houston Texans, a team that aggressively fixed the offensive line, added to the defense, and even added help in the backfield.

Notably, the Jaguars lost Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, two top-5 players from their 2025 squad. As of now, the Jaguars do feel like a 'good, not great' team, but there's also the possibility that year two is even more successful than year one in the Liam Coen era.

Not only was quarterback Trevor Lawrence nearly unstoppable over the final month and a half of the season, but the Jaguars excelled at stopping the run on defense all year. If Lawrence finds his groove earlier in the season with Coen in year two, and the defense is still stopping the run well, the Jaguars will have two key components of a Super Bowl team for 2026.