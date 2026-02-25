2026 NFL Predictions: Early predictions for each division winner

There are still about six months until the start of the 2026 regular season, but that won't stop us from trying to predict all eight division winners. In 2025, we did see some shocking finishes in certain divisions. Not many people had the Carolina Panthers winning the NFC South, for example.

And the Denver Broncos winning the AFC West was a massive surprise to some. The 2025 season did show us just how much parity is present in the NFL today, and that parity could spill into 2026 in a major way.

Ahead of free agency in about two weeks, we've predicted all eight division winners for the 2026 NFL Season. Let's dive into those predictions here.

Way too early picks for every division winner in the 2026 NFL Season

AFC North - Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter, a defensive guru, is back with the Baltimore Ravens, but this time is back as the head coach. Defense was the team's main issue in 2025, but the injuries really piled up on both sides of the ball. The Ravens did previously have a young, up and coming defensive mind in Mike Macdonald, and all he did was win the Super Bowl this year. Hiring Minter feels like a solid course correction, so the Ravens are primed to have a strong 2026 campaign.

AFC South - Houston Texans

It's hard for me to imagine the Jacksonville Jaguars repeating as division champs. Houston has the better roster, and the Jags could lose a good bit in free agency. The Texans defense is again going to be among the best in the NFL, as another 12-win season is in reach in 2026, but 12 wins might just be enough for the AFC South title.

AFC East - Buffalo Bills

Given how historically easy the New England Patriots schedule was in 2025, it would be a shock if they were able to win 14 regular season games again. Buffalo does have a ton of key free agents, but they're more of a known commodity right now and will be able to snatch the AFC East title back in 2026.

AFC West - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have such a clear and obvious roster advantage over the rest of the AFC West, and Bo Nix appears to be a lot better than many expected. Denver should have no problem repeating as champions in 2026 given the growth we saw from 2024 into 2025.