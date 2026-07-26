2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting the league's top quarterbacks at season's end

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been a rather exceptional quarterback for much of his career. Through his 10 seasons in the league, Prescott's 17-game averages work out to be this:



10-7 record

4,402 yards

30 touchdowns

11 interceptions

98.3 passer rating

He's great, and with the Dallas Cowboys set to field a (likely) more efficient defense, Prescott is going to begin to get some more attention, the good way, with Dallas' defense set to improve, and I think the national perception of him will grow.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has thrown for no fewer than 29 passing touchdowns over the last four seasons, also finishing with a winning record each year. Goff is awesome and is a more prolific player than you think, but because he's not a dual-threat passer, he tends to not get as much attention as those dynamic weapons do.

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson staying healthy will have him in the MVP talks, as that's typically how it's always gone. As long as things don't go totally off the rails to begin the season, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens should be a buzzsaw.

The last time Jackson played a full season, 2024, he finished with 45 total touchdowns and just four interceptions.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Even if Stafford regresses just a little bit in 2026, he'll still be among the best in the league. Stafford won the MVP last year and did play the best football of his life at the ripe age of 37. With the Los Angeles Rams personnel situation much improved on defense and still awesome on offense, Stafford should have another awesome season, finishing as a top-3 quarterback in our latest predictions.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been a top-5 quarterback in the NFL for much of his career. That should not change in the 2026 season. Allen is still at the top of his powers, and while the playoff heartbreaks are notable and quite insane that they've occured this many years, Allen's dominance cannot be disputed.

He'll again end the year as a top quarterback in the NFL. He has an improved wide receiver room with DJ Moore and now has Joe Brady as his head coach, which could bring some necessary change.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow played in all 17 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, throwing for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. That year, he led quarterbacks in attempts, completions, passing touchdowns, passing first downs, and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Burrow is honestly out of his mind, and we have seen the Bengals go quite far when the defense isn't bottom-tier. With the front office getting serious about improving that side of the ball this offseason, Burrow won't have quite as much heavy-lifting to do and would be able to help quarterback this team to a double-digit win season, ending the year as the best quarterback in our latest predictions.