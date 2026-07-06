2026 NFL Predictions: Updated record predictions for every double-digit win team

It's really anyones guess as to what will happen in the 2026 NFL Season, but that isn't a bad thing. If the pattern from 2025 remains in 2026, we'll see two non-playoff teams from this past season in the Super Bowl this year. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were both out of the playoffs in 2024, yet represented each conference in the Super Bowl.

That was something that many only a very small chunk of the NFL landscape saw coming, but it also does paint a picture of just how beautiful the NFL is. The 2026 season also isn't as far away as you might think, as training camps are right around the corner, so teams will soon begin to ramp things up ahead of camp, which leads us to the preseason action in August.

Soon enough, we'll be just two months away from the regular season beginning in September. With all of that said, let's try to predict every single team we believe will win at least 10 games in the 2026 season.

Predicting each team that wins double-digit games for the 2026 NFL Season

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 in both years of the Jim Harbaugh era, but that's really it. The team has gotten throttled in the Wild Card Round both years, as quarterback Justin Herbert now owns an 0-3 playoff record with three forgettable performances.

The Chargers have stability at quarterback and head coach, though, so this isn't one of those teams that'll just forget how to play football. The roster is solid, but it's not special, and the same could be said about the QB and HC as well.

I would be shocked if the Chargers struggled much this year. Sure, winning 10 games is not a ton, but in terms of at least being a solid, competent franchise, the Chargers have earned that benefit of the doubt heading into 2026.

Cincinnati Bengals 10-7

The Cincinnati Bengals invested a ton of money on the defensive side of the ball this offseason in a clear effort to snap this shocking three-year playoff drought streak. We have seen the Bengals go deep in the playoffs when they get there, but that's the problem.

In the six years of the Joe Burrow era, Cincy has been in the playoffs just two times, and you could sense the front office urgency this offseason. The defensive shift this team made is a clear indicator that it's 'playoffs or bust' for this franchise, but whether it be overall incompetence or slow starts, the team just has not found much consistency.

While the roster is a lot better than what you would expect from a team that wins 10 games, I am not sure there is enough proof out there that Cincy can simply go through this season and take care of business. A 10-7 record would be enough to get them into the postseason, but they'd have to settle for a Wild Card Seed and would have an uphill battle to get into the playoffs.