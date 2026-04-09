2026 NFL Season: Panic meter for every quarterback situation in the NFC

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - 6

There should be some panic with the Eagles, as Jalen Hurts seems to not only not be coachable at times, but there are some clear limitations with him as a passer. He is absolutely a reason why the Eagles have cycled through offensive coordinators over the years.

Dallas Cowboys - 3

Dak Prescott is slowly getting up there in age, and there are some playoff limitations when the Cowboys get in, but Prescott is consistently a high-end passer and someone who the team usually always wins because of.

Washington Commanders - 4

Jayden Daniels not being able to stay healthy in 2025 is absolutely a concern. His lean frame makes him more vulnerable to injuries, so year three is going to be flat-out massive for Daniels and the direction of this franchise.

New York Giants - 5

While I personally believe that Jaxson Dart has the goods, making that year two leap at quarterback can be one of the hardest things to do, and it's always something that can do in either direction. We 'don't know what we don't know' at this moment.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks - 2

Seattle just won the Super Bowl with Sam Darnold. He's not an elilte player at the position by any means, but it says a lot about him that the Seahawk were the most dominant team in the NFL last year.

Los Angeles Rams - 3

The only thing that is a concern with Matthew Stafford is his age, obviously, but given how good he was in 2025, there isn't any reason to believe he's on his way to regressing.

San Francisco 49ers - 3

Brock Purdy is a perfectly 'good' quarterback. The 49ers have won a lot with him, but I'm not sure a single person thinks he's an elite player.

Arizona Cardinals - 10

The Cardinals are clearly looking toward 2027 and may envision Jacoby Brissett starting all 17 games. For the time being, there is no clear quarterback solution in sight. It's major panic time, as the Cards might not win three games this year.