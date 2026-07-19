2027 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

Like Christmas in July, we can still hammer out mock drafts, as it's always mock draft season if you think about it. While it feels like we say this every single season, the 2027 NFL Draft, or next year's draft, appears to be a lot deeper at the quarterback situation, which is great news for many teams.

The 2024 NFL Draft felt like the last truly loaded quarterback class, as six quarterbacks went in the first 12 selections. Well, there could be a similar frequency when the 2027 draft rolls around. When the regular season begins here in 2026, draft season will be here before you know it.

With that being said, let's get into a full first-round NFL mock draft prediction with training camps slowly beginning across the league.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: QBs dominate the top of this first-round mock draft

1. Arizona Cardinals - Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The first overall pick would have to be Arch Manning, right? The Texas quarterback has the name recognition and does have the profile of a future starting quarterback in the NFL, so the decision could be an easy one for the Arizona Cardinals.

2. Miami Dolphins - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Miami Dolphins pick at No. 2 in this mock draft and take Dante Moore, who could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. New York Jets - CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Three quarterbacks in three picks, as the New York Jets settle on CJ Carr and likely aren't getting much of anything from new arrival Geno Smith if they're picking third overall.

4. Cleveland Browns - Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)

Could we truly see four quarterbacks in the first four picks? I believe so, as more than four teams not only need a quarterback solution for the long-term, but these four teams, if they're picking in this order, could justify taking one of the top passers.

5. Las Vegas Raiders - Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith would be a much-needed addition to the Las Vegas Raiders league-worst wide receiver room, and this would be major help for Fernando Mendoza for the future.

6. Atlanta Falcons - Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

If the Atlanta Falcons are picking this high next year, it means that neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Michael Penix Jr panned out, so in that instance, it'd be malpractice if the front office didn't take one of the many first-round-caliber passers. Enough with the Band-Aid quarterback options.

7. Tennessee Titans - Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

With the Tennessee Titans needing another solid offseason worth of talent, shoring up the offensive line could be a logical move for the front office to take.

8. Carolina Panthers - Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

If you're not entirely sold on Bryce Young, this pick makes a lot of sense. Young is a very limited passer overall, while far from perfect, could be an enticing option for Dave Canales, who was not with the team when Young was drafted.