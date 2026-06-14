2027 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the top 10 order at season's end

It doesn't seem to be that hard to predict how the order might look at the top of the 2027 NFL Draft, and it's a draft that could be quite good for many teams. Right now, the projected quarterback class feels significantly deeper than this past year's class.

We saw something similar in the 2024 NFL Draft, as six quarterbacks went in the first 12 selections, and four of them appear to be sure-fire hits. Even with the NFL Draft still a way away, that isn't going to stop us from predicting how the order might look at the very top.

And it's usually those first 10 picks that typically get the most attention, so let's predict the order right here.

Predicting the top 10 slots for the 2027 NFL Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals

The first few teams on this list could truly flirt with being the first 0-17 team in the history of the NFL, and I am not sure there is a team in a worse spot right now than the Arizona Cardinals. Not only is this a bottom-5 roster with no franchise quarterback in sight, but they also happen to be in the toughest division in the NFL.

2. Cleveland Browns

I do actually like parts of the Cleveland Browns roster, but no longer having Myles Garrett, having a first-time head coach, and having a bottom-3 quarterback room is a recipe for disaster, but in the long run, the Browns potentially landing a future franchise quarterback could be worth what is likely to be another brutal season.

3. Miami Dolphins

Miami's rebuild mode is obvious, and while Malik Willis could be a fun option for the team in 2026, he doesn't appear to be anything more than a short-term fix. The roster needs a ton of work, and a new coaching staff makes it that much more likely that a struggling year is on the table.