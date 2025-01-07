There were a ton of teams who lost double-digit games in the NFL this year, but these three who did could make the playoffs in 2025. Teams have made quick and immediate turnarounds before, so this isn't me being hyperbolic.

Now yes, going from double-digit losses in one season to the playoffs in the next year most recently happened... this year!

The Los Angeles Chargers went 5-12 in 2023 and are in the playoffs in 2024. The Washington Commanders went 4-13 in 2023 and are 12-5 in 2024 and in the postseason. It can happen, and it might happen in the 2025 NFL Season.

As we gear up for the postseason, let's dive into three teams who lost double-digit games in 2024 but could flip the script and make it in 2025.

3 double-digit loss teams who could make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL season

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a good defense and need to add another starter or two along their offensive line. Caleb Williams is also going to be a very good QB in this league, so Bears' fans probably need to calm down. While it may be a tough ask since it's the Bears, them getting the head coach right can help Williams take a year two leap and can also stabilize the franchise.

This team has talent, and while the NFC North is tough, Chicago is on their way to a fourth-place schedule in 2025. If they weren't in the NFC North, I would absolutely say that this team could be a sneaky favorite to win their division. The roster is good, and the right coaching staff does wonders.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were 9-8 and in the AFC Divisional Round just two years ago. They also went 9-8 in 2023, so it's not like this team has no idea how to win games. Former head coach Doug Pederson just seemed to lose his footing about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season. The Jags have been terrible since, but there is a lot to like about this roster.

And Trevor Lawrence is a capable quarterback, so I am not sure what I'm missing here. A no-nonsense head coach like Mike Vrabel or an offensive whiz like Ben Johnson could unlock that side of the ball and get the Jags right back into the playoff mix, a place they were just two short years ago.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were in the Super Bowl last year, so this is another team that just isn't all that far away. Now yes, we can have discussions about what they should do with Brock Purdy, but Purdy is a good QB, and there is nothing stopping the 49ers from getting healthy and running it back in 2025.

It may not be the right move, as I do not believe the 49ers will win a Super Bowl with Purdy, but they can absolutely flip their 6-11 record in 2025 and compete for the NFC West. The Niners seem to always have down years solely because of injuries. If the team was healthy, they'd currently be in the playoff mix right now.

Kyle Shanahan is also, objectively, a very good head coach, so this team isn't a dumpster fire.