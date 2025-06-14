3 fantasy football darlings you must draft for the 2025 NFL Season

Fantasy football drafts are right around the corner, so let's talk about three players who you must draft for your FF teams in the 2025 NFL Season.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

The RJ Harvey fantasy football hive seemed to take a hit when the Broncos signed JK Dobbins, but Harvey is a more explosive player and has plus-receiving ability as well. The other key thing to note here is that JK Dobbins just refuses to stay healthy, so it could only be a matter of time before Dobbins goes down with an injury, and that could clear a path for Harvey to get a huge workload.

But it's also important to remember that Sean Payton has been able to effectively use multiple running backs on the same team before and squeeze out a ton of production and FF value (see: Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara).

Harvey is absolutely someone to draft in 2025.

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown started just 10 games for the Bengals in 2024 and actually ended the year as the RB12. He managed to finish with 1,350 yards on offense and 11 touchdowns, but did come 10 yards short of a 1,000-yard season. If we peel Brown's production back a bit, you'll see why he is a must draft come fantasy football time.

Over his last eight games in 2024, Brown rushed for 631 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 299 receiving yards. His 17-game pace over the last eight of 2024 came out to 1,341 rushing yards and 635 receiving yards with 12 total touchdowns.

Yeah, you'd better draft Chase Brown in 2025.

Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Some people were actually a bit underwhelmed by Marvin Harrison Jr's first year in the NFL, which is just insane. We live in a microwave society, so it's no surprise that folks thought 885 yards and eight touchdowns wasn't good enough. Harrison finished as the WR26, but he and the Arizona Cardinals have breakout written all over them.

The receiver obviously comes from legendary NFL bloodlines, and his father, Marvin Harrison, had 836 yards in year one, so it's not like this is some bad production or anything. The Cardinals improved their defensive line in free agency, and with that unit being more stout, it's going to allow the team's offense to get onto the field that much more, and that's only going to open up more opportunities for Marvin Harrison Jr to become a great fantasy football option.