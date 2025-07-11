3 General Managers already on the hot seat approaching the 2025 NFL Season

2. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

Mickey Loomis has been a disaster ever since Sean Payton and Drew Brees walked out of that building, and that could tell us just how much of the heavy-lifting Payton and Brees were doing. It's just not a great situation in New Orleans right now, and it's so bad that the retirement of Derek Carr actually made them worse.

Loomis should have hit the rest button years ago, but he keeps prolonging something that just isn't sustainable. If the Saints get off to a rocky start in the 2025 NFL Season, which is a guarantee, why shouldn't Loomis be fired? The Saints have needed a new voice running the show for years now.

And with a new head coach in Kellen Moore, it does make all the sense in the world to bring someone new in. Projected to have one of the worst QB rooms in the NFL, Mickey Loomis and the New Orleans Saints could be headed toward a breakup in 2025.

3. Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins

Like Loomis, it's honestly shocking how like Chris Grier has survived with the Miami Dolphins. Grier has been the Dolphins GM since the 2016 NFL Season and has never won more than 11 games in a season. His teams are 0-3 in the playoffs and had three-straight losing seasons from 2017-2019.

In 2024, the Dolphins had their first losing record since 2019, but it was the way this team went about their losing, as Mike McDaniel does not seem to be the answer at head coach, and Grier has made some odd roster decisions in recent years. It's culminated in what appears to be the shakiest Dolphins team in quite some time.

I would have to think that a playoff appearance is one of the only things that could keep Grier in Miami for another season, as there's been a lot of questionable decisions made. Could we see the duo of McDaniel and Grier get fired in the 2025 NFL Season?