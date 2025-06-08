The Washington Commanders seem to now be in a situation with Terry McLaurin. Could they seek to trade one of their best players?

McLaurin seems quite unhappy with the contract negotiations that are ongoing with the team, and I can imagine that things got a little bit tougher when the team traded for Deebo Samuel. Anyway, Terry McLaurin has played six years in the NFL and has been with Washington this entire time.

He's got five 1,000-yard seasons in a row and has been a model of consistency for the franchise. Well, if the two sides can't get a deal done, would Washington entertain trade offers?

3 logical trade destinations for Commanders' WR Terry McLaurin in 2025

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are in a win-now mode with Bo Nix and one of the NFL's best rosters. While the Broncos do have a logjam at wide receiver, there is a path for the team to make the move. A deal potentially involving Courtland Sutton and a draft pick could give Denver what they are missing at the position. Their WR room is filled with big-bodied targets, so they could use someone like McLaurin who excells with his route-running and separation. Denver would still have bigger targets like Devaughn Vele, Evan Engram, and Pat Bryant in the picture.

New England Patriots

We have seen the New England Patriots do nothing but add players this entire offseason in the hopes that they can get the most out of the Drake Maye era. The offensive line got overhauled and Josh McDaniels was hired as their next offensive coordinator. New England also signed Stefon Diggs in free agency but should entertain the idea of adding McLaurin, who could be a more consistent target than Diggs, who is coming off of a torn ACL.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers absolutely need to get more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, and you have to give the front office credit, as they have added some new faces this offseason. The RB room got a total overhaul, as Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris are the top backs. The WR room did see the addition of Tre Harris, but there is still a missing piece here. With the Chargers also in a win-now mode and them simply needing more talent on that side of the ball, GM Joe Hortiz should consider making a strong offer to acquire McLaurin.