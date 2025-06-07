Perhaps the 2025 NFL Season brings some under the radar Super Bowl contenders. Let's get into three of them here.

An NFL team has to get so much right for them to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and building one of those teams is surely one of the hardest things to do in sports. Besides the regular faces we see atop the NFL, there could be some new teams who creep up to the top.

And some might be some downright shocking contenders. Let's get into three under-the-radar Super Bowl contenders for the 2025 NFL Season.

3 under-the-radar Super Bowl contenders for the 2025 NFL Season

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may soon field the best defense in the NFL in 2025. It was third in points allowed in 2024 and added both Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to the mix. Those additions coupled with what the team did on offense and a potential Bo Nix-year two leap could thrust this team into contention.

When you look at the 'big three' in the AFC in the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bills, the Broncos may not be all that far away from making it a big four. Much of this hinges on just how much better Bo Nix can be in 2025, but the infrastructure is in place for this team to make a massive leap.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals won eight games in the 2024 NFL Season but did win six of their first 10, so this team isn't all that far away. The main additions this team made in the 2025 NFL Offseason were along the defensive line, which was their weakest spot. An improved DL could make life easier for everyone else on defense, and that, in turn, could help the offense as well. Arizona's roster is quite good now, and the next step for this team has to be the postseason. If the stars align, the Cardinals could sneak into Super Bowl contention in 2025.

Chicago Bears

On paper, the Chicago Bears might have one of the more talented rosters in the NFC. They fixed their offensive line, hired an offensive whiz to be their next head coach, and could see second-year passer Caleb Williams erupt in year two. With every team that has a young QB, the biggest factor to their success is that QB taking a jump. Well, Williams did do a lot of great things during his rookie season and seemed to really be dealing with some dysfunctional coaching. I struggle to legitimately find a notable weakness on the Chicago Bears roster. They have the necessary pieces in place to shock the NFL and make a run in 2025.