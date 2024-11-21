3 major NFL trades we would love to see in the 2025 offseason
The 2025 NFL Offseason is not too far away, so let's try to whip up three trades that we would love to see happen in a few months from now. In my opinion, teams have gotten more aggressive in recent years in trying to build the best-possible Super Bowl roster.
We have seen major trades all across the NFL recently, and I believe that is only going to increase. And in my opinion, quarterbacks have also taken more of an aggression in their own moves. Whenever Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers several years ago, I believe that started a huge trend of other QBs wanting to play for other teams.
And other non-quarterback positions could see a ton of movement in the coming months. The 2025 NFL Offseason is not that far away, so let's whip up three trades we would love to see happen.
3 major NFL trades we would love to see in the 2025 offseason
Dak Prescott to the Tennessee Titans
This is me getting a bit freaky. I can see a scenario where the Dallas Cowboys truly blow it up this coming offseason. The roster is just not good, and with head coach Mike McCarthy in the last year of his deal, it's not likely he returns. Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got contract extension recently, but it's not like the Cowboys are all that close to winning a Super Bowl.
A smart move for the future of this franchise could be a trade of QB Dak Prescott, who is facing a lengthy recovery after hamstring surgery. It would be a bold move for the Tennessee Titans, but they do have some nice pieces on defense and some studs on offense that Prescott could use. Second-year QB Will Levis isn't really developing into a starting-caliber QB, so Titans GM Ran Carthon could see an opportunity to make a bold move. And with the AFC South being a bad division, Prescott on the Titans could make them a viable contender.
Ja'Marr Chase to the Denver Broncos
How about this? A lot of you reading this probably got your evaluation of Bo Nix turned upside down in recent weeks, as it seems like the Denver Broncos have found their long-term answer. Sean Payton and the team's front office clearly wanted Nix, and over the last seven weeks, he has played out of his mind and has been one of the most efficient QBs in football.
Well, one position the Broncos are missing is a true alpha at WR. Courtland Sutton is a high-end two, but he's not a true one. Perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals would be willing to trade Ja'Marr Chase? I mean, this franchise is historically cheap, as they were unable to get an extension done with Tee Higgins and still do not have one with Chase.
I understand that Joe Burrow and Chase are close and probably never want to not play with each other, but if the Bengals aren't willing to meet Chase's demands, wouldn't a trade make sense? The Denver Broncos will have a ton of cap and their first and second-round picks in 2025 to get a hypothetical deal done.
George Kittle to the Los Angeles Chargers
You just have to wonder if the San Francisco 49ers would be willing to shed a veteran contract or two to give themselves some breathing room with their cap. They may want to extend Brock Purdy this coming offseason, and this team does have a ton of high-end contracts on their roster. One player that I do not believe is off-limits anymore is George Kittle, who has kind of always been banged up but is the most complete tight end in the NFL today.
A team like the Los Angeles Chargers could come calling to give QB Justin Herbert another weapon. According to Over The Cap, the 49ers would save $15 million on their 2025 cap with a Kittle trade and would absorb a dead-cap charge of just over $7 million. That may be a great deal for them to make being that Kittle is aging into his 30s.
And the Chargers could get a fun weapon for a year or two as they race toward a Super Bowl window opening.