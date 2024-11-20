3 trade destinations for Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott in the 2025 NFL Season
There may be a possibility that the Dallas Cowboys blow it up and try to trade Dak Prescott, but would the veteran QB have many suitors? I do not think it's crazy to suggest that the Cowboys may blow this thing up. Jerry Jones may not allow that to happen as long as he is running the show, but this is what Dallas needs.
And yes, his contract can be traded, so this is not some sort of behemoth of a deal. The hamstring injury is just not ideal, so that could throw a wrench into a potential trade market. However, there could be some suitors out there who could come calling for Dak Prescott's services.
Las Vegas Raiders
If the Las Vegas Raiders want to become relevant again, they'll need to figure out their QB situation. Gardner Minshew is obviously not it, and Aidan O'Connell is also not it. The team kind of kicked Derek Carr to the curb a couple of weeks ago, and Dak Prescott is both younger and better than Carr.
The Raiders should try to draft and develop, but they may not want to wait that long. Honestly, could they swing a trade for Prescott and perhaps try to draft a mid-round rookie in 2025 to develop behind the scenes? Vegas' GM, Tom Telesco, drafted Justin Herbert back in 2020, so perhaps he isn't even considering the idea of trading for Dak Prescott if he became available, but the need is there.
Tennessee Titans
The AFC South is a horrific division. The 7-4 Houston Texans lead it and are probably going to run away with the title for the second year in a row. All of the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts have huge holes of varying degrees, but the Jags and Colts may at least have franchise QBs.
The Titans do not, as Will Levis is no good, and he wasn't a super highly-ranked prospect coming out of college into the NFL, either. Tennessee does have some nice pieces on offense and do field a respectable defense, so Dak Prescott could really elevate this team and position them nicely to potentially compete for a Wild Card. Titans GM Ran Carthon has certainly not been afraid to wheel and deal in his tenure.
Could be swing for the fences with the QB position?
Indianapolis Colts
You may disagree with this, but I could see it. If Anthony Richardson does not show some growth down the stretch, I can't imagine that the Indianapolis Colts would want to stick it out with him going forward. I mean, he was not a good prospect coming into the NFL and has not been good in the NFL.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, so if he cannot get Richardson to work, who can? It could be likely that Indy looks to pursue an upgrade, and no one likes veteran re-treads more than Colts GM Chris Ballard.
Could Dak Prescott be on the move, and would any of these teams make some sense?