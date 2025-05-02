There could still be some major trades we see before the start of the 2025 NFL Season. Could these three still happen? Player trades happen pretty frequently in the NFL, and major player trades are also not uncommon.

Teams are in an arms race at this point and want to build a contender as quickly as possible. Sometimes it works out, but other times it blows up in their faces. Well, when a team wants to trade a notable player, there is always a distinct reason behind it.

And we could see some major player trades going down before the start of the 2025 season,

3 major trades we want to see before the start of the 2025 NFL Season

Jalen Ramsey back to the Los Angeles Rams

Traded to the LA Rams a while ago from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey was traded again to the Miami Dolphins, and it seems like the two sides are ready to go in a different direction, and this would then make it three times Ramsey has been dealt.

Well, with a need in the secondary and a new era of legitimate football, the LA Rams might benefit from bringing back an old friend, who they originally brought along as one of their 'superteam' moves which ended in the Super Bowl title back in 2021.

Breece Hall to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos could benefit from pursuing a veteran RB trade, as they did add RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it also does feel like their RB room is the one piece of their offense that could still use a boost. Breece Hall is a legitimate dual-threat back and has still produced at a high level despite playing for the lowly New York Jets.

Being that Hall is entering the last year of his deal in 2022 and the Jets have all of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson to extend, the team might not have a path forward with Hall on their team, so it's best to make a trade.

George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for a legitimate WR2 for years now, and just for the sake of the potential marriage between George Pickens and the Cowboys, it should happen, right? Pickens has a strong personality and might not like it that the team just invested all of those resources into DK Metcalf.

The Cowboys have done offense quite well in recent years, but this unit could take a huge leap with another viable receiver in the mix.