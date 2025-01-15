The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is set to begin soon. Let's look at the three most likely Super Bowl 59 matchups. Only eight teams left, and two will represent each conference in the Super Bowl in a few weeks. A couple of shocking results in the Wild Card Round could set the stage for some interesting Divisional Round games.

The conference championship games will soon be on deck, and then all eyes will turn to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and there is a reason why even the top NFL dynasties have not won three in a row, but there are many instances of teams winning two in a row.

Let's dive into the three most likely Super Bowl 59 matchups.

3 most likely Super Bowl 59 matchups approaching Divisional Round weekend

3. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles made the Super Bowl just two years ago and were a buzzsaw in 2022. Well, with the Eagles being about as good in 2024 as they were in 2022, the Super Bowl might be attainable for this team. I do worry about Jalen Hurts, as he is the clear weakness on that team, but the Eagles simply know how to win football games.

The Kansas City Chiefs are, well, the Chiefs. Some may think it's inevitable that they make the Super Bowl, and I would not disagree. This would be a pretty boring Super Bowl matchup, as we just witnessed it two years ago, but it also might happen...

2. Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to get past the Houston Texans and one of the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to make the Super Bowl for a third year in a row. The Detroit Lions are enjoying one of their best seasons in team history and will play the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, and would then get to host one of the Philadelphia Eagles or Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions and Chiefs might be the best teams in the NFL depending on who you ask, and this is a likely Super Bowl matchup.

1. Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

To me, these two teams feel like it's only a matter of time before we see them in the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens have hit their stride, and it's really not up for discussion that the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC. Detroit earned the no. 1 seed in the NFC and will get to host all of their playoff games.

The Baltimore Ravens very likely have to go into Buffalo and Kansas City to make the Super Bowl, but they feel like they're the best they have been in the Lamar Jackson era, and Jackson may again win an MVP award. The Ravens are cooking with grease, and the Lions simply have the easiest path to the big game of any remaining team.

The Lions vs. Ravens is the most likely Super Bowl 59 matchup.