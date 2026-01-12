3 most likely Super Bowl LX matchups approaching the Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos is the other possible matchup here - both teams could easily make the Super Bowl but could also easily lose before that. Where LA struggles is in the secondary, as we saw Bryce Young, of all people, play quite well in the Rams' Wild Card win. The backend of the defense has needed help for a large chunk of the season, and it's to the point that the Rams are likely going to make a significant addition on the backend in the offseason.

Denver's weak point right now is the run game - this part of the offense has struggled since JK Dobbins went down in Week 10, but with the possibility that Dobbins could return for the AFC Championship Game, all the Broncos may have to do here is get by the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos offensive consistency during the game is also another point of emphasis, as they have struggled to get going in the first half only to turn it on in the second half. This has actually led to many people calling the Broncos frauds, but this team went 14-3 in the regular season and are far from frauds.

Honorable Mention: Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills

Another logical matchup that gets our Honorable Mention tag is the Seahawks facing the Bills. Seattle might have the most complete roster in the NFL and do have a Coach of the Year candidate in Mike Macdonald. What we'll hear in the coming weeks with the Seahawks is really a lot of discussion centered around if Sam Darnold will be able to 'show up' in these big games, as that seems to be the one thing that could derail an otherwise great season.

What do you think the most likely Super Bowl LX matchup is as the NFL Divisional Round quickly approaches?