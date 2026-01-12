NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every eliminated playoff team thus far

Approaching the final Wild Card game of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, we have seen five teams eliminated thus far, and the playoffs have really turned into what we thought they would be - ultra-competitive. The parity in the NFL this year has been insane, and it's surely going to carry into the deeper rounds.

The teams that have been eliminated so far all have notable issues, and this is true even with getting into the playoffs, only further proving how hard it is in today's NFL to build a consistent, winning product.

Let's power rank the five teams that have been bounced out of the 2025 NFL Playoffs as the Wild Card Round finishes.

Power ranking every eliminated playoff team as Wild Card Round continues

5. Carolina Panthers

It's hard to look at the Carolina Panthers as being a viable team, as they were a losing team in the regular season and finished the year 8-10, including the playoffs. Week to week, this team simply wasn't consistent enough, and I believe the main issue here is Bryce Young.

It would shock me if the Panthers didn't do some type of homework on another QB. Young has probably earned a fourth season, as his 2025 season was his best, but he's a very limited player and someone that the previous regime drafted, not the current one.

The Panthers did have a fun season, and the fanbase did get to witness a home playoff game after years of dysfunction , but as of right now, I would be surprised if Carolina got into the playoffs in 2026. There is a lot to clean up.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

It's another year with a bad offense for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it seems like this unit won't be good unless they hire a top-5 offensive coordinator like they once had in Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore. Philly just wasn't a very threatening team this year, so it's no surprise that they went one-and-done.

Not only are there coaching issues, but once again, the limitations at quarterback were put on full display this year.