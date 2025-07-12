A few quarterbacks in the NFL are absolutely the most overrated as we approach training camp in 2025.

For a good bit of teams in the league, they've got their franchise QB, and it isn't much of a question. Other teams in the NFL have a very young QB they are hoping develops, and then there are other passers in the NFL who are kind-of a franchise player, but sometimes it can get murky.

As we approach training camp in the 2025 NFL Offseason, it's clear which passers in the NFL are the most overrated. Let's talk about the three of them right here.

3 most overrated NFL quarterbacks approaching 2025 training camp

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

I've got to be honest - is Justin Herbert just this generation's Kirk Cousins? I have said this for multiple years, and it might be coming more and more true. Clearly not an elite QB, Justin Herbert came into the NFL back in 2020 as a B+ quarterback and has been the same B+ quarterback each year of his career.

He's barely over .500 as a starter and has not done anything in the playoffs. In the two years the Justin Herbert-led Chargers have made the postseason, they have gotten embarrassed. What we are seeing here with the former Oregon QB is a very efficient passer who also happens to be massive with a rocket arm, but there isn't much else present. Justin Herbert is overrated.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I know this upsets people, but I do not care. Jalen Hurts is constantly surrounded by elite offensive lines, run games, and wide receiver units. Despite this, Hurts has never thrown for 25 touchdowns or 4,000 yards in a season. He's simply along for the ride and is not a legitimate, NFL-caliber passer.

Now yes, the Eagles did win the Super Bowl this year, but what did Hurts do during their SB run that was all that special? Not play terribly?

The Eagles had an elite, Vic Fangio-led defense and literally had a 2,000-yard rusher in Saquon Barkley. All Jalen Hurts has to do on the Eagles is not be one of the worst QBs in the NFL. Yes, he typically is pretty calm and collected in the playoffs, but in terms of playing the position, Jalen Hurts isn't that special.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith has a weird sect of 'truthers' across the NFL landscape, and it's just odd. Smith is entering his age-35 season in the NFL and was a bad QB for about a decade. He broke out in the 2022 NFL Season with the Seattle Seahawks but has not been able to regain that magic since then. He was so go for Seattle that they traded him to a dysfunctional franchise for a third-round pick.

I mean, what are we doing here? Comfortably the worst QB in the AFC West and one of the worst in the AFC itself, Geno Smith is a fine short-term option but is not going to amount to much with the Raiders in 2025.