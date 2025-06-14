3 NFL free agents who could absolutely start for a team in the 2025 season

Even though we are now in the middle of June, there are still some shockingly decent free agent names left on the market.

As the rest of the offseason progresses, injuries will pop up, and those are simply part of the game. At that point is when we could see some more movement on the free agency market. There are quite a few notable names left as well.

Teams that suffer brutal injuries might be able to find a starter on the market. Among all the remaining names, these three could absolutely start on a team for 2025.

These 3 free agents could start for many teams in 2025

Jaire Alexander, CB

Still just 28 years old, Jaire Alexander played in just 14 games for the Green Bay Packers over the last two seasons, but he did still have two interceptions and 12 passes defended in those 14 games. Alexander has had the injury bug during his career but is a productive player who could absolutely slide into a CB2 role on a contending team for 2025.

Brandon Scherff, OG

Brandon Scherff is 33 years old but has not missed a start over the last three seasons. During his three years with the Jaguars, he appeared in every single game and seemed to put his early-career injuries behind him. With 140 games of regular season experience, Brandon Scherff would be a slam-dunk signing for any team that needs iOL help.

Justin Simmons, SAF

Justin Simmons has been one of the more consistent players in the NFL. He played the 2016-2023 seasons with the Denver Broncos and played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. Simmons is good in coverage and is a ball-hawk, as he's got multiple interceptions in every year of his NFL career.

With 124 starts under his belt to go along with 32 interceptions and 71 passes defended, Simmons brings a ton of experience and reliability on the backend of a defense.